CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, October 4, 2019

863 FPUS56 KMFR 051020

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

320 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019

CAZ080-052300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

320 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ081-052300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

320 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ082-052300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

320 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ083-052300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

320 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ084-052300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

320 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ085-052300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

320 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

