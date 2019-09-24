CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, September 23, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

233 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

234 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

234 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Light winds

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

234 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

234 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

234 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

234 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

