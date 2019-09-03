CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, September 2, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

317 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

317 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

317 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast around 5 mph early this afternoon, then

shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

317 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

317 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

317 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph after midnight, then shifting to the south well

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph increasing to south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

317 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the late evening

and early morning, then shifting to the southeast well after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph increasing to south

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

