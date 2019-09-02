CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 1, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
349 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
349 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east late this morning, then
shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s
to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s to lower 80s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
349 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Light winds
becoming northeast around 5 mph early this afternoon, then
shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light winds
becoming southwest around 5 mph late in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s
to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
349 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight, then shifting
to the east well after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
349 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight,
then shifting to the south well after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
349 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight, then
becoming light well after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in
the lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to
mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
349 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph late in the
evening and overnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to
mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
