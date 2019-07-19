CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 18, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

318 AM PDT Fri Jul 19 2019

CAZ080-192300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

318 AM PDT Fri Jul 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ081-192300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

318 AM PDT Fri Jul 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ082-192300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

318 AM PDT Fri Jul 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast late in the evening, then

shifting to the south after midnight shifting to the southeast

well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ083-192300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

318 AM PDT Fri Jul 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ084-192300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

318 AM PDT Fri Jul 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light, then becoming

northwest around 5 mph late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ085-192300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

318 AM PDT Fri Jul 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

