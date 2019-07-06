CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, July 5, 2019
226 FPUS56 KMFR 060953
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
253 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019
CAZ080-062300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
253 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ081-062300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
253 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ082-062300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
253 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to
the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s
to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ083-062300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
253 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
CAZ084-062300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
253 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to
mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
CAZ085-062300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
253 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to
mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
