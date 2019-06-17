CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 16, 2019

036 FPUS56 KMFR 171018

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

317 AM PDT Mon Jun 17 2019

CAZ080-172300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

317 AM PDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Not as warm. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ081-172300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

317 AM PDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Not as warm. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ082-172300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

317 AM PDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Not as warm. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ083-172300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

317 AM PDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Not as warm. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ084-172300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

317 AM PDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

CAZ085-172300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

317 AM PDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

