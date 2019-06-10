CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 9, 2019

_____

872 FPUS56 KMFR 100943

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

242 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

CAZ080-102300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

242 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 9 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ081-102300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

242 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 9 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Light winds becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming northwest around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ082-102300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

242 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ083-102300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

242 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ084-102300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

242 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight, then shifting

to the north well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ085-102300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

242 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s. Light winds becoming southwest around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid

80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather