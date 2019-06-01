CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, May 31, 2019
414 FPUS56 KMFR 011001
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
301 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019
CAZ080-012300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
301 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting
to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ081-012300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
301 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north in the late morning and early afternoon,
then shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ082-012300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
301 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of thunderstorms early this afternoon. Partly cloudy with
scattered thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s to lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northwest late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ083-012300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
301 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with isolated
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower
80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows
in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms and snow showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ084-012300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
301 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with isolated
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late morning and
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning,
then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ085-012300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
301 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with isolated
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 50. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
