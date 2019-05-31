CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 30, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

323 AM PDT Fri May 31 2019

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast early this afternoon, then shifting to

the north late this afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

