CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

244 AM PDT Wed May 29 2019

CAZ080-292300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

244 AM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ081-292300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

244 AM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the east in the late morning and early afternoon, then shifting

to the north late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ082-292300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

244 AM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early this afternoon.

Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms late this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ083-292300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

244 AM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early this

afternoon. Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms late this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ084-292300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

244 AM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms early this afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms late

this afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting

to the northeast early in the afternoon, then shifting to the

north late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ085-292300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

244 AM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early this

afternoon. Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms late this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows around 50.

$$

