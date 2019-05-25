CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, May 24, 2019

384 FPUS56 KMFR 251029

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

329 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

CAZ080-252300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

329 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to

5000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level 5000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s.

$$

CAZ081-252300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

329 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to

5000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s.

$$

CAZ082-252300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

329 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

7000 feet lowering to 5500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the morning, then

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet in

the morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s.

$$

CAZ083-252300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

329 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow may be

heavy at times after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to

5500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level 5500 feet rising to 7000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s.

$$

CAZ084-252300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

329 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Snow level 6000 feet after midnight.

Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

6000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

70s.

$$

CAZ085-252300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

329 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Snow level

7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph well

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level 6500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s.

$$

