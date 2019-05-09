CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 8, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
225 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
225 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
225 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s
to mid 70s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
225 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid
80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to
mid 70s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
225 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the
lower 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s to lower 70s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
225 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
225 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the
lower 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
