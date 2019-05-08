CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 7, 2019
492 FPUS56 KMFR 080923
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
222 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019
CAZ080-082300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
222 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ081-082300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
222 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ082-082300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
222 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s
to mid 70s.
CAZ083-082300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
222 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Breezy. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s.
CAZ084-082300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
222 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the northeast in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows
in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
CAZ085-082300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
222 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
