CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, April 29, 2019

651 FPUS56 KMFR 301040

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

340 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

CAZ080-302300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

340 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ081-302300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

340 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Light winds

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ082-302300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

340 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ083-302300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

340 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ084-302300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

340 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ085-302300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

340 AM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain and snow showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

