CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 27, 2019

_____

086 FPUS56 KMFR 280951

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

250 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

CAZ080-282300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

250 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early this morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ081-282300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

250 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early this morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ082-282300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

250 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ083-282300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

250 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ084-282300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

250 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early this morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ085-282300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

250 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early this morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather