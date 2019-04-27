CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, April 26, 2019
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
320 AM PDT Sat Apr 27 2019
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid
60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows around 30.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
