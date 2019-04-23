CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, April 22, 2019

084 FPUS56 KMFR 231028

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

328 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019

CAZ080-232300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

328 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ081-232300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

328 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north late in the evening, then shifting to the

northeast after midnight shifting to the north well after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Light winds becoming

west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ082-232300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

328 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ083-232300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

328 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ084-232300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

328 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the west late this morning, then shifting to the southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Light winds becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

40. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ085-232300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

328 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

