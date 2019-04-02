CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

329 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

329 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 6500 feet lowering to 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 6000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 6000 feet lowering

to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows

in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

329 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain, windy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

329 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south early this afternoon, then shifting to the

northeast late this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

6500 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 6000 feet lowering

to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

329 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then rain showers,

snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Snow level 6500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 6000 feet

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Breezy. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

329 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then rain showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 6000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level

6000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain, windy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

329 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then rain showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Snow level

6500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet rising to 6500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Snow level 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Snow level

6000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Windy. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Breezy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

