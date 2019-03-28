CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 27, 2019

110 FPUS56 KMFR 281014

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

313 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

CAZ080-282300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

313 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers until early afternoon, then rain

showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms late

this afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to

3 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to

4000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ081-282300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

313 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers this

morning, then rain and snow showers this afternoon. Slight chance

of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising

to 4500 feet this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

shasta valley and south 10 to 15 mph Elsewhere. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

4500 feet lowering to 3500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level

3500 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

CAZ082-282300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

313 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers until early afternoon, then rain

showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms late

this afternoon. Snow level 3400 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches at lower elevations and 3 to 5 inches above 4000 feet.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain and

snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet lowering

to 4000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ083-282300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

313 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Chance of rain showers this morning. Snow showers

through the day. Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4000 feet this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to

4000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ084-282300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

313 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers this

morning, then rain showers, snow showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet rising to

4500 feet this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

5000 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows around 30.

South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level

3500 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 30. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

CAZ085-282300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

313 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers this

morning, then rain and snow showers this afternoon. Slight chance

of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Snow level 3700 feet rising

to 4500 feet this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

4900 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 4600 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

