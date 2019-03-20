CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 19, 2019
_____
269 FPUS56 KMFR 200950
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
249 AM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019
CAZ080-202300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
249 AM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then rain and snow
showers likely this afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level
5500 feet lowering to 5000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level
4500 feet rising to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s to mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in
the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain
and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to
lower 50s.
$$
CAZ081-202300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
249 AM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then rain showers likely this
afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the lower 50s to lower
60s. In the shasta valley, south winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph late this afternoon. Elsewhere, south winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of showers
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in
the late evening and early morning, then shifting to the
northwest well after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Snow level 5500 feet
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming
west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the
mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in
the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ082-202300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
249 AM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet rising to
5500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and early afternoon,
then shifting to the southwest late this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 5000 feet after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the late evening and early
morning, then shifting to the southwest well after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5500 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the north late in the morning, then shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers after
midnight. Snow level 6000 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower
30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in
the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in
the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain
and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to
lower 50s.
$$
CAZ083-202300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
249 AM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then rain and snow
showers likely this afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet rising to
5500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs
in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5500 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening. Snow level 6000 feet in the evening.
Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in
the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s
to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ084-202300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
249 AM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this morning, then
chance of rain showers this afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet
rising to 6000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the evening. Snow level 5500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest well after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5500 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level
5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs
in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ085-202300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
249 AM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers this morning, then
chance of rain showers this afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet
rising to 6000 feet this afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 5000 feet after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 4700 feet rising to 5500 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Snow level 6000 feet in the evening. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow in
the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the
morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
$$
_____
