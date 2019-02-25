CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 24, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
301 AM PST Mon Feb 25 2019
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
301 AM PST Mon Feb 25 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Precipitation may be heavy at times this
afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation of 8 to
14 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Windy. South winds
20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening, then
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet
lowering to 1500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch at lower elevations and 3 to 5 inches above 3000 feet.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight, then shifting to the
south well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch at lower elevations and 5 to 9 inches
above 3000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level
3000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs
in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
lower 40s to lower 50s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
301 AM PST Mon Feb 25 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet
this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the
mid 30s to mid 40s. Windy. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to
around 55 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening, then chance of
rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet lowering to
2000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the north 10 to
15 mph in the late evening and early morning, then decreasing to
around 5 mph well after midnight. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level 2900 feet in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch at lower elevations and 2 to 4 inches
above 3000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level
3500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
40s to lower 50s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
900 AM PST Mon Feb 25 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Precipitation may be heavy at times this
afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 14 to 20
inches. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the
evening. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after
midnight. Snow accumulation of 7 to 12 inches. Lows in the mid
20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet rising to
4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 9 to 15 inches.
Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Precipitation may be heavy at
times. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid
30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Lows in
the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid
30s to mid 40s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
301 AM PST Mon Feb 25 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation
of 7 to 13 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy.
Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to
2500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Windy. Southwest winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 1500 feet rising to
3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 6 to 11 inches.
Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening,
then snow showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in the
lower 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid
30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
301 AM PST Mon Feb 25 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then rain and snow likely
this afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet this
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs around 40.
Windy. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow likely after
midnight. Snow level 4000 feet in the evening. Snow accumulation
of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Windy. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs around 40. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level
4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows
in the lower to mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
301 AM PST Mon Feb 25 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then rain and snow likely
this afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to
2 inches except 2 to 4 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4600 feet lowering to
3600 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches
except 3 to 7 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows in the mid 20s
to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 50 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph well after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 2800 feet rising to
4100 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches
except 4 to 8 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the mid
30s to lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4800 feet. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then
chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level
5000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder.
Lows 15 to 25.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
