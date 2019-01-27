CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 26, 2019
_____
672 FPUS56 KMFR 271045
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
244 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019
CAZ080-280000-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
244 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ081-280000-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
244 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ082-280000-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
244 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
$$
CAZ083-280000-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
244 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the
north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
$$
CAZ084-280000-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
244 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Patchy
freezing fog this morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light winds becoming
northeast around 5 mph late in the evening and overnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around
50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
$$
CAZ085-280000-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
244 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Patchy
freezing fog this morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north late this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower
30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 40.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather