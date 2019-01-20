CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 19, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

444 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

444 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE

4000 FEET...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then widespread rain and

snow showers this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this

morning. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4000 feet this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain and

snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet lowering

to 3000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

444 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE

4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then widespread rain and snow showers

this afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 3300 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around

30. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Snow level 2800 feet. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

444 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE

4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then widespread rain and

snow showers this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this

morning. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 5000 feet this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph late this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

4000 feet lowering to 3100 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

444 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE

4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then widespread rain and

snow showers this afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to

4500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening, then

chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet in

the evening. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

444 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then widespread rain and snow showers

this afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 5000 feet this

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 40.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level

4000 feet in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

444 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then widespread rain and

snow showers this afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to

5000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches

except 3 to 8 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs around 40.

Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

late this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet in the

evening. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches except 2 to 5 inches

in the Warner Mountains. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 10 to 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

