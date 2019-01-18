CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 17, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
505 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
505 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Widespread rain and snow showers. Snow level
4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 6000 feet in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid
30s to mid 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. South winds
15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous rain and snow showers in the
evening, then scattered rain and snow showers after midnight.
Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain and
snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
505 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM PST
SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers. Snow level
4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 5500 feet in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s. Windy. In the shasta valley, south winds 15 to 25 mph
increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
Elsewhere, southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Snow level 7000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Breezy. In the shasta valley, south winds 20 to 30 mph.
Elsewhere, south winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in
the shasta valley and south 10 to 15 mph Elsewhere. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain and
snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
505 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Widespread rain and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet
lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to
3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet
in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Highs in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 6000 feet rising to 7000 feet
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the
morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow
showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain and
snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s
to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
505 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Widespread rain and snow showers this evening,
then scattered rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level
4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid
20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet
rising to 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in
the evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow
showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s
to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
505 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers this
evening, then isolated snow showers after midnight. Snow level
4500 feet this evening. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 40. Breezy. South winds
15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in
the evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Colder.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers
in the morning. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
505 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain and snow showers this
evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Snow level
4200 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 2 inches except 1 to 3 inches in the Warner
Mountains. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,
then chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet rising
to 6500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Snow level
7000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in
the evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Colder.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.
Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
