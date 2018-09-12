CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
213 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
CAZ080-122300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp
213 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze through the day. A 20 percent chance
of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Snow level 7000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid
40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph early in
the morning becoming light, then becoming west around 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ081-122300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Yreka and Weed
213 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph early in the
morning becoming light, then becoming northwest around 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ082-122300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud
213 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of
frost this morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower
40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ083-122300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the city of Tennant
213 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to
the west late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to lower
80s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
CAZ084-122300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris
213 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost this morning. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Light winds
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ085-122300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely
213 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of
frost this morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest around 5 mph well after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower
40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid
40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
