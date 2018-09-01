CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, August 31, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
846 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp
846 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to
lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.LABOR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke, then
patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy
smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Yreka and Weed
846 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light,
then becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs in
the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Patchy
smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke.
Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud
846 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the
lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower
80s to lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid
40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s
to lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid
40s to mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north
after midnight.
.LABOR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of
smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s
to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and
areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the
lower 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the city of Tennant
846 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s
to mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s
to lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid
40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.Labor Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of
smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s
to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas
of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris
846 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming
north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely
846 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs in
the lower to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
