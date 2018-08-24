CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 23, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
734 PM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp
734 PM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke this evening, then
patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Areas of smoke in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid
80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.
Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to
lower 80s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Yreka and Weed
734 PM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening then becoming
mostly clear. Areas of smoke this evening, then patchy smoke
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning, then areas of smoke
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid
80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in
the lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows
in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.
Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid
80s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud
734 PM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 40s
to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning, then areas of smoke
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North
winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 40s to
lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid
80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in
the lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the
lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to
lower 80s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the city of Tennant
734 PM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid
40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around
5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Areas of smoke in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to
lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the
lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to
lower 80s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris
734 PM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around
5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Areas of smoke in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
early in the morning becoming light, then becoming west 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 40s to
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west
around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in
the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of
smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to
mid 80s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely
734 PM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid
40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower
80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
smoke. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s
to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower
80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
