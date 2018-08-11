CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 11, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

751 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

751 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid

60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

751 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs 90 to

100. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 90 to 100.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

751 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

751 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast early

in the afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of smoke

through the day. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Areas of

smoke through the night. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

751 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid

80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around

5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east early in the

afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of smoke

through the day. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Areas of

smoke through the night. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

751 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy smoke through the night. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke through the day. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Patchy

smoke through the night. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

