CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 2, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
328 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp
328 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of
smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s
to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the
lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Yreka and Weed
328 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
East winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the
evening. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. Light winds becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows
in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs 90 to
100. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud
328 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 40s to lower
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower
40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in
the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the
mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke.
Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 90 to 100.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the city of Tennant
328 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around
5 mph well after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of smoke through
the day. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then clear after midnight. Areas of smoke through
the night. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in
the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in
the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris
328 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of smoke through
the day. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then clear after midnight. Areas of smoke through
the night. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely
328 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around
5 mph well after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west early in
the afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 mph late in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then clear after midnight. Areas of smoke through
the night. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in
the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then patchy
smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid
80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
