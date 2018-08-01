CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 31, 2018

680 FPUS56 KMFR 011027

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

327 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

CAZ080-012300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

327 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s.

CAZ081-012300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

327 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Light winds becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s.

CAZ082-012300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

327 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north late in the

evening and overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of

smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s.

CAZ083-012300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

327 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around

5 mph late in the evening and overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s.

CAZ084-012300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

327 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Light winds becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph late in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s.

CAZ085-012300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

327 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late this

morning, then shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to

10 mph late in the evening and overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke, then patchy

smoke after midnight. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s.

