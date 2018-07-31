CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, July 30, 2018
911 FPUS56 KMFR 311039
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
338 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018
CAZ080-312300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp
338 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
well after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s. East winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light,
then becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in
the lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ081-312300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Yreka and Weed
338 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
West winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then
becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid
60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around
5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming
light, then becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around
5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke.
Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
$$
CAZ082-312300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud
338 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to
mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in
the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ083-312300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the city of Tennant
338 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around
5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in
the lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ084-312300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris
338 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs around 90. West winds
around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then becoming
west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to
lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph
well after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs around 90. West winds
around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming
west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs
around 80. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in
the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ085-312300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely
338 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around
5 mph well after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
