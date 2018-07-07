CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 7, 2018
_____
917 FPUS56 KMFR 071520
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
820 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018
CAZ080-072300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp
820 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke early this morning. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ081-072300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Yreka and Weed
820 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke early this morning. Smoke
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to
mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in
the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 90 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 90 to 100.
$$
CAZ082-072300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud
820 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke early this morning. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting
to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late in the evening, then
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower
60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ083-072300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the city of Tennant
820 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Smoke this afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s to mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Smoke in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to
mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after
midnight, then shifting to the east well after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ084-072300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris
820 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke this afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around
5 mph well after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid
90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ085-072300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely
820 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph well after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after
midnight, then shifting to the southeast well after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather