CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 3, 2018

_____

168 FPUS56 KMFR 041045

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

344 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

CAZ080-042300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

344 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s to lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ081-042300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

344 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Breezy. In

the shasta valley, east winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

10 to 15 mph late this morning, then increasing to 20 to 30 mph

this afternoon. Elsewhere, southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to south 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy. In

the shasta valley, south winds 20 to 30 mph. Elsewhere, south

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph well

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Breezy.

In the shasta valley, south winds 15 to 25 mph. Elsewhere,

southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy. In

the shasta valley, south winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Elsewhere, south winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph in the shasta

valley and south 10 to 20 mph Elsewhere.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ082-042300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

344 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ083-042300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

344 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ084-042300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

344 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

winds around 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing

to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ085-042300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

344 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Breezy.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather