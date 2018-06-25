CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018

154 FPUS56 KMFR 250309

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

808 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

CAZ080-251100-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

808 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ081-251100-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

808 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds around 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ082-251100-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

808 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ083-251100-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

808 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ084-251100-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

808 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ085-251100-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

808 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph late in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

