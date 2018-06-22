CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

234 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

CAZ080-231100-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

234 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as warm. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ081-231100-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

234 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ082-231100-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

234 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as warm. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ083-231100-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

234 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph well after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ084-231100-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

234 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid

80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CAZ085-231100-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

234 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph well after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

