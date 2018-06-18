CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 17, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

1024 PM PDT Sun Jun 17 2018

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

1024 PM PDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms late this evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

1024 PM PDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening then becoming

mostly clear. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late

this evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest well after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in

the morning becoming light, then becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

until well after midnight becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Light

winds becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

1024 PM PDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening then becoming

mostly clear. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late

this evening. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

1024 PM PDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms late this evening, then slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

1024 PM PDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms late this evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

1024 PM PDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms late this evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

