CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
Published 6:02 am, Monday, June 11, 2018
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 10, 2018
_____
351 FPUS56 KMFR 110957
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
257 AM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018
CAZ080-112300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp
257 AM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
CAZ081-112300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Yreka and Weed
257 AM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ082-112300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud
257 AM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
CAZ083-112300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the city of Tennant
257 AM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ084-112300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris
257 AM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ085-112300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely
257 AM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
_____
