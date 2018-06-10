CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 9, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

322 AM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

CAZ080-102300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

322 AM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ081-102300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

322 AM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Light winds becoming west around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph until well after midnight becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Light winds becoming north around

5 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ082-102300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

322 AM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ083-102300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

322 AM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ084-102300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

322 AM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Areas of frost

early this morning. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph

early this morning becoming light, then becoming west 5 to 10 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light winds

becoming north around 5 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ085-102300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

322 AM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Areas of frost

early this morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late this morning,

then shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

