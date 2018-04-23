CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, April 23, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

231 PM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

231 PM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then chance of showers, snow showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

231 PM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

231 PM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east well after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

231 PM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

231 PM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers, snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

231 PM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers, snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

