CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, April 16, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

856 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

856 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers

early this evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s

to mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight, then shifting to the southeast well after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet rising to 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

856 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 2200 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph until well after midnight

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

856 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers early this evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 2200 feet. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 3100 feet

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 3100 feet rising to 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

856 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely early

this evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. New snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 3000 feet

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet rising to 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

856 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

856 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

