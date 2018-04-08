CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
Updated 5:38 pm, Sunday, April 8, 2018
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 8, 2018
_____
576 FPUS56 KMFR 082134
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
234 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018
CAZ080-091100-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp
234 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
70s to lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 6500 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s to lower
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to
mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the
lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ081-091100-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Yreka and Weed
234 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph this evening becoming light, then becoming east around
5 mph well after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s
to mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow
level 7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s
to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ082-091100-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud
234 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late this evening, then
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s
to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 7000 feet in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s to
lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Breezy. Highs
in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ083-091100-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the city of Tennant
234 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. South
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Breezy.
Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ084-091100-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris
234 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning.
Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts
up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy. Highs
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
CAZ085-091100-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely
234 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph late
this evening, then shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. South winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around
40 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to
mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: California, Zone Forecast