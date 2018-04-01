CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 31, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

242 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

242 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level 5000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

242 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting

to the south late this morning, then shifting to the northwest

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Snow level 5500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

242 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

242 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Breezy. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

242 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Snow level 6000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing

to 5 to 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

242 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

