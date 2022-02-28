CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 28, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 237 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... Winds have diminished, allowing the advisory to expire. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 16 seconds expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10- 60 NM. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PST this evening. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 16 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather