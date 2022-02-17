CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 17, 2022

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

208 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 12 to 14 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause

damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port

until hazardous seas subside.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

