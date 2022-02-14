CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 15, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

228 AM PST Mon Feb 14 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 9 AM PST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 12 to 17 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to

30 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM Tuesday to 9 AM PST

Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this

afternoon to 9 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

2 PM PST TUESDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 11 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts

up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 2 PM to 8 PM PST Tuesday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 2 PM

PST Tuesday.

4 PM PST TUESDAY...

...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt

with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet expected. For the

Gale Watch, north winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 11 to 16 feet possible.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon

to 4 PM PST Tuesday. For the Gale Watch, from Tuesday

afternoon through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

9 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

8 to 13 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather