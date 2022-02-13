CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 15, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

150 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 10 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...North to northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt

and steep 6 to 9 ft seas with a dominant period of 7 to 8

seconds are expected. Winds may increase and seas may build

further Tuesday afternoon.

* WHERE...All the area.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Monday to 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

