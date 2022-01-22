CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 22, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 230 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and steep wind driven seas of 6 to 9 ft. * WHERE...All areas beyond 6 nm from shore. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and steep wind driven seas of 7 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Small Craft Advisory conditions are expected for all areas, with very steep and hazardous seas developing beyond 20 nm from shore. * WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 4 AM PST early this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds an very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather