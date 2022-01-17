CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, January 19, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 221 PM PST Mon Jan 17 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 3 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 3 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 3 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. * WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 3 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather