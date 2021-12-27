CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 28, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

238 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 10 to 13 feet at

12 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 10 to 13 feet at 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 10 to 13 feet at 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 7 to 11 feet at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 10 to 13 feet at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING

TO 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt

expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING

TO 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt

expected.

* WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 7 to 11 feet at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 6 to 11 feet at 12 seconds, resulting in hazardous

conditions near harbor entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 8 to 10 feet at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, Northwest winds 20 to 30

kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very steep 16 to 20 ft seas at 13

seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, steep seas 10 to 12 ft

at 10 seconds.

* WHERE...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, all areas beyond 5 nm

from shore between Pt. St. George and Cape Blanco. For the Small

Craft Advisory, all areas within 5 nm from shore between Cape

Blanco and Pt. St. George.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 1 PM PST this

afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, Northwest winds 20 to 30

kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very steep 16 to 20 ft seas at 13

seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, steep seas 10 to 12 ft

at 10 seconds.

* WHERE...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, all areas beyond 5 nm

from shore between Pt. St. George and Cape Blanco. For the Small

Craft Advisory, all areas within 5 nm from shore between Cape

Blanco and Pt. St. George.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 1 PM PST this

afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, Northwest winds 20 to 30

kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very steep 16 to 20 ft seas at 13

seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, steep seas 10 to 12 ft

at 10 seconds.

* WHERE...For the Hazardous Seas Warning all areas between

Florence and Cape Blanco and beyond 10nm from shore between Pt.

St. George and Cape Blanco. For the Small Craft Advisory, all

areas between Florence and Pt. St. George.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 1 PM PST this

afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this

afternoon to 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, Northwest winds 20 to 30

kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very steep 16 to 20 ft seas at 13

seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, steep seas 10 to 12 ft

at 10 seconds.

* WHERE...For the Hazardous Seas Warning all areas between

Florence and Cape Blanco and beyond 10nm from shore between Pt.

St. George and Cape Blanco. For the Small Craft Advisory, all

areas between Florence and Pt. St. George.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 1 PM PST this

afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this

afternoon to 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, Northwest winds 20 to 30

kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very steep 16 to 20 ft seas at 13

seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, steep seas 10 to 12 ft

at 10 seconds.

* WHERE...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, all areas beyond 5 nm

from shore between Pt. St. George and Cape Blanco. For the Small

Craft Advisory, all areas within 5 nm from shore between Cape

Blanco and Pt. St. George.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 1 PM PST this

afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, Northwest winds 20 to 30

kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very steep 16 to 20 ft seas at 13

seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, steep seas 10 to 12 ft

at 10 seconds.

* WHERE...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, all areas beyond 5 nm

from shore between Pt. St. George and Cape Blanco. For the Small

Craft Advisory, all areas within 5 nm from shore between Cape

Blanco and Pt. St. George.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 1 PM PST this

afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, Northwest winds 20 to 30

kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very steep 16 to 20 ft seas at 13

seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, steep seas 10 to 12 ft

at 10 seconds.

* WHERE...For the Hazardous Seas Warning all areas between

Florence and Cape Blanco and beyond 10nm from shore between Pt.

St. George and Cape Blanco. For the Small Craft Advisory, all

areas between Florence and Pt. St. George.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 1 PM PST this

afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this

afternoon to 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, Northwest winds 20 to 30

kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very steep 16 to 20 ft seas at 13

seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, steep seas 10 to 12 ft

at 10 seconds.

* WHERE...For the Hazardous Seas Warning all areas between

Florence and Cape Blanco and beyond 10nm from shore between Pt.

St. George and Cape Blanco. For the Small Craft Advisory, all

areas between Florence and Pt. St. George.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 1 PM PST this

afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this

afternoon to 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

